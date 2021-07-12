Bayern Munich star Davies diagnosed with ankle ligament damage after Gold Cup withdrawal

The Canadian defender has returned to Allianz Arena for treatment, but could be a doubt for the start of the 2021-22 campaign

Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies has been diagnosed with ankle ligament damage after withdrawing from the Gold Cup.

Davies was initially named in Canada's 23-man squad for the Gold Cup, but was forced to pull out of the tournament before their opening 4-1 group-stage win over Martinique on Sunday.

The Canadian camp released a statement revealing that the 20-year-old had returned to Allianz Arena to undergo treatment on an ankle issue, and Bayern have now confirmed the full extent of the injury.

What's been said?

The German champions have delivered an update on Davies' condition via their official website, which reads: "Alphonso Davies faces a period on the sidelines at FC Bayern.

"The 20-year-old suffered an LCL tear to his left ankle in Canada’s build-up to the Gold Cup. Davies has now returned to Munich for rehab.

"The injury will be managed without invasive treatment."

How long could Davies be out for?

No official timeframe for Davies' recovery has been given as of yet, but he could be facing between four-to-six weeks on the sidelines before being ready to return to full training.

The good news for Bayern fans is that the Canada international's ankle problem does not require surgery, and they will hope he can return in time for the start of the 2021-22 campaign.

New manager Julian Nagelsmann is set to begin his tenure with a friendly clash against Koln on July 17.

Davies' rapid rise

Davies has emerged as one of the brightest young talents in European football since moving to Allianz Arena from the Vancouver Whitecaps in 2018.

The pacey full-back has already racked up 84 appearances across all competitions for Bayern, recording five goals and 12 assists while winning three Bundesliga titles and the Champions League among a whole host of other honours.

Davies has also won 23 caps for Canada to date, having initially become the youngest player in their history when making his debut at the age of 16 back in June 2017.

