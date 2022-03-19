Bayern Munich's Lewandowski equals yet another Gerd Muller record with 30 Bundesliga goals for fifth time

Bayern Munich sharpshooter Robert Lewandowski has tied with Gerd Muller as the man with the most 30-goal Bundesliga season hauls in the league's history.

Lewandowski hit twice on Saturday to help his side take down Union Berlin in a comfortable 4-0 win.

Victory lengthens Bayern's lead at the top of the standings in Germany, while the Poland international's double also secured yet another record for the prolific striker.

Yet another record

The 33-year-old was on target with a penalty in injury time during the first half at the Allianz Arena and doubled his tally just after the break to put Bayern 4-0 ahead.

Earlier, Kingsley Coman and teenage defender Tanguy Nianzou were on target to put the hosts into a commanding position early on.

All eyes were on Lewandowski, though, as he took his season's tally to 31 in the Bundesliga and 45 overall, a number he has reached in just 37 matches.

Robert Lewandowski has scored 30 goals in the Bundesliga for the fifth time, equalling Gerd Muller’s record 👑



All the other players in Bundesliga history have only reached the 30-goal mark five times COMBINED 🤯 pic.twitter.com/9qMF7IOqJo — GOAL (@goal) March 19, 2022

This is his fifth season in which the Pole has reached 30 in the league, a feat which only Bayern legend Muller has ever achieved before.

The bigger picture

Lewandowski's latest goals come at a time of fevered speculation over the forward's future at Bayern, where he has starred since joining on a free transfer from Borussia Dortmund in 2014.

He has just one year remaining on his contract after the current season, and so far an extension offer is yet to materialise.

Just who is to blame for the stand-off, however, is a matter for some debate.

Article continues below

Ex-Bayern and Germany star Lothar Matthaus recently pointed the finger at his former employers, calling them "disrespectful" for keeping the player waiting.

Another old boy, Markus Babbel, on the other hand, believes Lewandowski is at fault and accused him of "making a circus" out of negotiations.

Further reading