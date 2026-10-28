Bayern Munich player ratings vs Magdeburg: Michael Olise shines as Bayern hit six in DFB-Pokal rout

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Bayern Munich cruised into the DFB-Pokal round of 16 at the Allianz Arena, with Michael Olise pulling the strings against their 2. Bundesliga visitors.

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Olise and Ismael Saibari combined twice inside the opening 21 minutes, either side of a stunning curled 20-yard equaliser from Mateusz Zukowski that briefly silenced the hosts. Baris Atik then rattled the post in stoppage time, a reminder that Magdeburg were far from beaten at the break.

The introduction of Alphonso Davies at half-time tipped the balance. He won a penalty within four minutes, then scored one and set up another as Bayern added four second-half goals, finishing with 63% of the ball and 19 shots to Magdeburg's nine.

Below, we rate the Bayern players.

Goalkeeper & Defence

Jonas Urbig – 6/10 Rarely tested, but beaten flat-footed by Zukowski's curler and again when Atik struck the post just before the break. Did at least keep out Chavez's close-range effort moments earlier.

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Josip Stanisic – 8/10 Bayern's most productive defender going forward, he created chances for Saibari, Bischof and Karl before laying on Santos Daiber's stoppage-time stunner.

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Jonathan Tah – 7/10 Captained the side and kept things tidy at the back, with Magdeburg managing only two shots on target all night.

Hiroki Ito – 7/10 Came in for Dayot Upamecano and did a steady job alongside Tah, with little to trouble him.

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Nathaniel Brown – 8/10 A constant outlet on the left who slid in to steer home Bayern's fifth in the 73rd minute, though he picked up a needless booking late on.

Midfield

Konrad Laimer – 8/10 Tireless for 67 minutes and showed a creative edge too, teeing up Bischof early on and cutting back for Karl's saved effort just before the hour.

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Tom Bischof – 8/10 Kept trying his luck from range, forcing a save from Reimann and having two more efforts blocked or off target, and set Karl away on a fast break before making way in the 82nd minute.

Lennart Karl – 8/10 Peppered the Magdeburg goal without finding the net, with Reimann denying him and a late scissor-kick going wide, but his clever dinked ball over the goalkeeper set up Davies' goal.

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Attack

Michael Olise – 9/10 Man of the match. Rolled in the opener from Saibari's pass, threaded the through ball for the second, then coolly dinked home a penalty early in the second half to restore Bayern's two-goal cushion.

Ismael Saibari – 8/10 Leading the line with Harry Kane on the bench, he unselfishly set up the opener and dinked in the second, though he blazed over from eight yards in between.

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Serge Gnabry – 7/10 Created openings for Olise, Saibari and Karl without managing a shot of his own, and was replaced by Davies at the break.

Substitutes & Manager

Alphonso Davies – 9/10 Changed the game after coming on at half-time. Won the penalty for the third, tapped in the fourth and set up Brown for the fifth three minutes later, and should have had another when he beat the goalkeeper to a loose ball but prodded wide.

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Aleksandar Pavlovic – 7/10 Played the defence-splitting pass that started the move for the fourth goal, but was booked late on for a foul on Zukowski.

Sacha Boey – 6/10 Replaced Olise for the final stages and saw the game out without fuss.

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Tim Binder – 6/10 Came on for Saibari and had few chances to make his mark.

David Santos Daiber – 7/10 Made the most of his short cameo, arrowing a 25-yard strike into the bottom corner with the final kick of the game.

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Aaron Danks – 8/10 Deputising for the recovering Vincent Kompany, his half-time call to bring on Davies paid off almost instantly as Bayern pulled clear.



