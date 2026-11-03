Share Follow GOAL on Google

Harry Kane wasted a string of chances but still set up the clincher, as Bayern ended a run of two Champions League draws and kept their first clean sheet in eight games.

Advertisement

Bayern Munich claimed a 2-0 win at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano, scoring twice in the second half to inflict a first defeat in 10 matches on Diego Simeone's side.

Rene Maric's men controlled the first half, enjoying around two-thirds of the ball, but Harry Kane and Karl wasted good chances, while Alexander Sorloth missed the best opening of the half for the hosts on the half-hour.

The breakthrough came nine minutes after the restart, when Robin Le Normand dawdled over a clearance and Karl nicked the ball off him to finish past Jan Oblak. Laimer sealed it on 74 minutes from a Kane pass, and Bayern should have had a third when Marc Pubill turned a Joshua Kimmich corner into his own net, only for the goal to be ruled out for a foul by Dayot Upamecano.

The win lifts unbeaten Bayern to eighth in the league phase on eight points, while Atletico sit 22nd with four.

Advertisement Advertisement

Here, we rate the Bayern players...

Related Topics

Goalkeeper & Defence

Manuel Neuer (8/10): Back in goal after Jonas Urbig started the previous three games, the captain made three saves, holding Marcos Llorente's low shot on 66 minutes and David Hancko's stoppage-time effort to secure Bayern's first clean sheet in eight matches.

Konrad Laimer (9/10): Bayern's best player on the night. A constant outlet down the right, he dragged an early half-volley wide, crossed for two Kane chances and forced a fingertip save from Oblak. Capped it by meeting Kane's pass at the back post and firing in at the near post. Replaced by Sacha Boey after 89 minutes.

Advertisement

Dayot Upamecano (8/10): Dominant in open play, he burst down the left to start the move for Karl's first-half chance and almost scored a stunning solo goal on 73 minutes, only for Oblak to tip his deflected shot onto the bar. Was penalised for the foul on Pubill that cost Bayern a third goal.

Jonathan Tah (8/10): Back in the starting line-up, he kept things tidy at the heart of a defence that restricted Atletico to three shots on target. A quiet but assured night.

Advertisement

Josip Stanisic (7/10): Got forward more than expected from left-back, seeing one shot blocked by Pubill and dragging another wide after a Karl lay-off. Escaped a penalty when VAR backed the referee after his tangle with Giuliano Simeone, then was booked in stoppage time for shoving the same player.

Midfield

Joshua Kimmich (8/10): Dictated play from deep and forced Oblak's first save of the night straight after the restart. His corner led to the ruled-out own goal, though some of his other set-piece deliveries lacked their usual quality. Booked on 57 minutes for holding on to the ball to stop Atletico taking a quick free-kick.

Advertisement

Tom Bischof (8/10): Busy and influential in midfield. Snuffed out an early Atletico counter, set up a Kane chance and saw his deflected effort fall to Le Normand before Karl robbed the defender for the opener. Also tested Oblak from outside the box on 64 minutes.

Lennart Karl (8/10): Should have scored when he blazed over from Kane's lay-off on 23 minutes, and also teed up Stanisic before the break. Made amends by pouncing on Le Normand's hesitation to open the scoring, his fifth goal in 12 Champions League appearances. Replaced by Nathaniel Brown after 68 minutes.

Advertisement

Attack

Michael Olise (8/10): A constant problem for Alejandro Grimaldo down the right. His cross started the move for the opener, and he also created chances for Kimmich, Laimer and Kane, whose effort came in an offside move.

Alphonso Davies (7/10): Operated on the left of the attacking three and won a free-kick on the edge of the box after being bundled over by Giuliano Simeone. Lively without creating a clear chance. Replaced by Kim Min-jae after 79 minutes.

Advertisement

Harry Kane (7/10): A frustrating night in front of goal. Volleyed wide, was denied by a Hancko block, dragged one effort past the near post and sent another over late on. Still delivered the assist for Laimer's goal and drew a booking for Giuliano Simeone.

Substitutes & Manager

Nathaniel Brown (7/10): Replaced Karl on 68 minutes and almost added a third, only for Oblak to save his low finish after Kim's run down the right.

Advertisement

Kim Min-jae (6/10): Came on for Davies after 79 minutes and burst down the right to set up Brown's late chance.

Sacha Boey (N/A): Replaced Laimer after 89 minutes.

Advertisement

Rene Maric (8/10): His side dominated from the first whistle and took control after the break, stretching Bayern's unbeaten run to 20 matches. His late changes helped see out the game comfortably.