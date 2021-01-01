Bayern Munich pay €25m to make Nagelsmann their new manager on five-year contract
Bayern Munich have announced that Julian Nagelsmann is to become their new manager, with the Bundesliga champions paying €25 million (£22m/$30m) compensation to RB Leipzig to land a highly-rated coach on a five-year contract.
After learning that Hansi Flick is to walk away from his role at the Allianz Arena when the 2020-21 campaign comes to a close, those in Bavaria have wasted little time in getting a successor lined up.
They have not had to look far for a top candidate to fill the most demanding of roles, with a 33-year-old tactician being luring away from domestic rivals on a long-term agreement that will begin on July 1.
More to follow...