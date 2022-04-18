Bayern bosses Nagelsmann and Salihamidzic seemingly at odds over transfer strategy

Julian Nagelsmann is seemingly at odds with his bosses at Bayern Munich when it comes to transfer strategy, with those in the boardroom favouring a different approach to the man in the dugout.

Bundesliga giants at the Allianz Arena are well on course to savour more domestic title glory in 2021-22, but a quarter-final exit from the Champions League has led some to call for change.

With Bayern having worked with a settled squad for a number of years, Nagelsmann has suggested that the time has come to freshen things up by taking a few “risks”.

What is Nagelsmann's approach to recruitment?

The 34-year-old coach told reporters ahead of a 3-0 victory over Arminia Bielefeld that Bayern need to “do something new”.

He added: “At some point you have to take a bit of a risk in the hope that more will come out at the end. At this point we are just thinking about it carefully, calculating and calculating it.”

What have Bayern’s bosses said in response?

While Nagelsmann wants to see dice rolled in upcoming transfer windows, those upstairs are not so sure.

Bayern’s sporting director, Hasan Salihamidzic, told DAZN when being made of aware of comments from a man charged with the task of delivering positive results on the field: “It will not be the case that we will take any major risks.”

The Bosnian went on to say that such an approach would not be “FC Bayern-like.”

Nagelsmann, though, reiterated his stance at the end of another Bundesliga victory for his side in their latest outing, as he pointed out that “there are good solutions that are not so risky”.

Article continues below

Bayern, who are nine points clear at the summit of the German top-flight with only four games left to take in, are being linked with a number of players heading towards the summer.

There is, however, just as much talk to be found when it comes to possible outgoings, with Germany international winger Serge Gnabry and prolific Polish striker Robert Lewandowski among those to be generating the most exit speculation at present.

Further reading