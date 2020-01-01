Bayern boss Flick says Thiago & Alaba are still in his plans but confirms Perisic is heading back to Inter

The German head coach insists a prized duo will continue to factor into his preparations for the new season despite ongoing transfer rumours

boss Hansi Flick says Thiago Alcantara and David Alaba are still in his plans ahead of the 2020-21 campaign, but has confirmed that Ivan Perisic is heading back to .

Thiago has been heavily linked with a move away from Allianz Arena in recent months, having turned down the chance to extend his current contract beyond its expiration date next summer.

are thought to be leading the race for the international's signature, with Bayern reportedly ready to sanction his departure if their €30 million (£27m/$35m) asking price is met.

The 29-year-old publically stated that he hasn't told anyone he is planning to leave the club before starring in La Roja's 4-0 win over in the UEFA Nation's League on Sunday.

However, Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has expressed his belief that Thiago will move onto pastures new before the transfer window closes, having helped Flick's men storm to , DFB Cup and glory last term.

Alaba is also being tipped to depart, with and among those being credited with an interest in a defender who has yet to commit to fresh terms with the German champions.

Like Thiago, the Austrian is set to become a free agent in 2021, and it has been suggested that Bayern may look to cash in on a prized asset in order to avoid losing him for nothing.

Flick acknowledges the uncertainty of the pair's current situation, but insists he will continue to prepare for a Bundesliga opener against next Friday with both players in mind.

“The situation is not that easy. As long as they are in the squad, I plan with both of them," The Bayern head coach told reporters at the club's treble presentation on Wednesday.

Flick went on to reveal that the Bavarians have decided against bringing Inter loanee Perisic onto their books permanently, and that he will look to bring in replacements for the Croatian, Philippe Coutinho and Alvaro Odriozola in the coming weeks.

"It has been decided that we will no longer use those three," the German head coach said of Perisic and two stars who have been sent back to and after respective loan spells at the Allianz.

"We are working so that we can bring quality back into those positions."

After Bayern play host to Schalke, they will look ahead to a UEFA Super Cup final meeting with winners on September 24, three days before they take in a trip to .