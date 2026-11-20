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Bayer Leverkusen vs Paderborn: Kick-off time

Bundesliga - Game Week 10 21 Nov 2026 - 09:30 BayArena

Bayer Leverkusen host SC Paderborn at the BayArena in Leverkusen in the Bundesliga. After a run of mixed results, Leverkusen will be looking to make up ground in the table.

Leverkusen are going through an unsettled spell. Three defeats in their past five competitive matches, including a 3-0 loss to Hoffenheim and a 4-2 loss to VfB Stuttgart, have dampened expectations. A 2-1 win away to 1. FC Köln in their most recent outing offered some hope of stability.

Paderborn arrive with a mixed record. The East Westphalian side most recently drew 2-2 with Eintracht Frankfurt after a goalless draw with Gladbach. Their 1-0 win over Hamburger SV shows Ralf Kettemann's team can pick up points, even if they lack consistency.

Transfer talks involving 17-year-old Gladbach talent Wael Mohya have also got people talking around Leverkusen. The club are said to have expressed serious interest, but for now the Bundesliga comes first.

Find the coverage details, line-ups and match preview below.

Talking points this week: What has been happening at Bayer Leverkusen and Paderborn?

Bayer Leverkusen go into this match with two wins and three defeats from their past five competitive games. They most recently won 2-1 away to 1. FC Köln, but before that lost 1-0 to Marseille in the Europa League. Leverkusen scored 11 goals and conceded ten across those five matches, a record that points to defensive inconsistency.

Paderborn took one win, two draws and one defeat from their last five competitive matches, not counting the match against Braunschweig (a 4-1 win in a friendly). In the Bundesliga, they most recently drew 2-2 with Eintracht Frankfurt after a 0-0 draw with Gladbach. Their 1-0 win over Hamburger SV was their only league victory in that period.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Paderborn: Line-ups

Bayer Leverkusen vs Paderborn: Form

Bayer Leverkusen vs Paderborn: Head-to-head record

Bayer Leverkusen vs Paderborn: The tables