Bayelsa Queens’ Joy Jerry vows to do more after NWPL success

Fueled by her role in the Restoration Ladies’ title-winning outing, the youngster has set a bigger target for herself this year

Joy Jerry has raised the bar for herself after helping Bayelsa Queens to win the Nigeria Women Premier League trophy.

Sunday’s 2-0 win over Nasarawa Amazons means her team ended their 11-year wait for the country’s women topflight prize.

To her, winning the league is a big honour as that will pave way for her to make a huge mark in her football career.

"It is a great honour for me to win the Nigeria Women Premier League trophy with Bayelsa Queens," Jerry told Goal.

"It is also a stepping stone, a huge motivation for me and my team to remain focus to achieve more success.

"Being the best young player of the season will also expose me to bigger opportunities in 2019.

"I believe we can win more trophies this year and I want to train harder to do better than last season for the club and also with the national team.

"All credits to God, my teammates and my mum, I appreciate them for pushing me and giving me the captain role to lift the trophy.”