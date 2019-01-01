Bayelsa Queens face Rivers Angels while Confluence Queens meet Adamawa Queens

The two blockbuster all top-flight women ties were the standout matches from the knockout four-team tournament

Bayelsa Queens have been drawn against Rivers Angels, while Confluence Queens will battle Adamawa Queens in the Women's Premier League Super Four tournament in Lagos.

The two clashes between the country's women top-flight, who have eight NWPL titles between them, were the standout ties from the Super Four draw held at Agege Stadium on Wednesday.

Bayelsa Queens will be looking to reach their eighth final in the history of the championship, while Rivers Angels are eyeing their ninth appearance in the South-South derby in Lagos.

In August, the league defending champions defeated the 2018 Aiteo Cup winners 2-0 to claim the NWPL Champions Shield in Yenagoa - a feat they will hope to repeat this season.

Confluence Queens are returning to the Super Four for the first time since 2012 but must negotiate past Adamawa Queens, who are the only undefeated women's side during the regular season.

Whyte Ogbonda's ladies will open this year's competition against the Fofure based side at 2 pm on Friday, while Moses Aduku's side will see to upstage Edwin Okon's team later at Agege Stadium.

2019 Nigeria Women's Premier League Super Four 4 Draw:



Adamawa Queens Vs Confluence Queens (2pm) 01/11/2019



Bayelsa Queens Vs Rivers Angels (4pm) 01/11/2019



NB: @TheNWFL matches to be played at Agege, Lagos#NWPL19Super4 — Samuel Ahmadu (@sam4wigan) October 30, 2019

The winners of Friday's encounters will play in the final on Sunday evening, while the losers of the ties will contest for the third-place match earlier on the same day at the same venue.

The champions of this season's Nigeria Women's Premier League will be rewarded with a week sponsored tour to by Spanish league top-flight organisers