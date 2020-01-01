Bayelsa Queens crowned 2020 Flying Officer's Cup champions

The Restoration ladies clinched their first pre-season tournament on Sunday after a narrow victory over Nasarawa Amazons

Bayelsa Queens were crowned 2020 Flying Officer's Cup champions after a 1-0 final victory over Nasarawa Amazons in Abuja on Sunday.

The eight-team women's tournament was organised by Paul Edeh in the honour of the first-ever female combat helicopter pilot Tolulope Arotile, who died in an accident, at the age of 24.

To reach the final, Bayelsa Queens finished as runners-up in Group B with five points before squeezing past former champions Edo Queens thanks to Alani Jumoke's own-goal in the semi-final.

More teams

Nasarawa Amazons, on their own part, were Group B winners with seven points to advance before edging past Naija Ratels 5-4 on penalties after Blessing Emmanuel cancelled out Sikiratu Isah's effort.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

At Guards Brigade Stadium, Barakat Olaiya's 14th-minute strike was all Moses Aduku's team needed to pip Nasarawa to the coveted title.

Following their triumph, the Restoration ladies were rewarded with a giant trophy and N500,000 as prize money, while Nasarawa Amazons went home with the cash prize of 300,000 as runners-up.

Earlier, at the same venue, Edo Queens were held to a 0-0 draw in regulation time by Naija Ratels but the 2019 champions claimed the third-place trophy, with a 4-3 win in the penalty shoot-out.

With the third-place win, Edo also received a cash reward of N200,000, while fourth-placed Ratels received N150,000.

Article continues below

For individual accolades, Bankole Olowookere was named the Best Behaved Coach as the Fair Play Award went to Naija Ratels, while Best Coach was given to Bayelsa Queens' Moses Aduku.

Ratels' Blessing Emmanuel won the best goal, Bayelsa's Onyinyechukwu Okeke claimed the Golden Gloves and Bayelsa's Joy Jerry was voted the Most Valuable Player, while Confluence Queens' Joy Omewa won the top scorer gong, with six goals.

Sunday's grand finale attracted top politicians and football personalities, including second vice NFF president Shehu Dikko, NWFL chairperson Aisha Falode, Nasarawa state sports commissioner Bala Adam and parents of Tolulope Arotile.