Bayelsa Queens are Nigeria Women Premier League champions

The Restoration ladies defeated their Lafia counterparts to emerge victors of the Super Four tournament in Lagos

Bayelsa Queens are the Nigeria Women Premier League champions after defeating Nasarawa Amazons 2-0 at the Agege Stadium on Sunday.

Bayelsa started on the front foot, with the striking trio of Charity Reuben, Joy Bokiri and Tessy Biahwo in the thick of the action but the Mariam Ibrahim-led defence stood resilient.

The Lafia based ladies troubled Bayelsa with the duo of Abiodun Deborah and Aishat Bello but both sides lacked the cutting edge as the first 45 minutes ended in a drab goalless draw.

After the restart, the Bayelsa side took control of the game and saw their dominance rewarded in the 58th minute when Uzoamaka Igwe broke the deadlock.

Three minutes later, Bokiri doubled her side's lead in what guaranteed their victory after they superbly thwarted late efforts from their foes to secure their first league crown since 2007.

On account of being champions for overall fourth time, Bayelsa Queens received a cash prize of three million naira, while runners-up Nasarawa Amazons got two million naira.

Earlier, Sunshine Queens defeated reigning Federation Cup champions Rivers Angels 1-0 to place third in the Super Four tournament and they went home with a million naira.