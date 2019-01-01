Bayelsa Queens and Sunshine Queens eliminated from Women's Federation Cup

A shootout loss proved costly for the Restoration Ladies, while the Owena Mermaids couldn't upset holders Rivers Angels

Bayelsa Queens and Sunshine Queens were eliminated from the 2019 Women's Federation Cup on Sunday.

The Restoration Ladies, who are the reigning Nigerian Women's League champions, entered the quarter-final of the competition after being given a bye.

The Yenegoa-based side was rewarded with a last eight battle with four-time winners Delta Queens, who ousted Osun Babes 2-0 in the Round of 16 contest on July 20 in Enugu.

Saheed Adebisi gave Moses Adiku's side the lead just three minutes into the game but George Emenetie's ladies levelled matters in the second half before progressing with a 3-1 win on penalties.

The Sunshine Queens held to a 1-1 draw and required a penalty shootout to overcome FC Robo Queens in the Round of 16.

On Sunday, the Owena Mermaids crashed out after a 2-0 loss to holders Rivers Angels no thanks to first-half strikes from Peace Efih and Ibinabo Georgewill at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium.

In Abakaliki, Glory Ogbonna and Koku Damilola were on target as back-to-back finalists Ibom Angels overcame Confluence Queens 2-0 to book their semi-final berth.

On Monday, Nasarawa Amazons will be hoping to reach the last four of the competition when they face Edo Queens.