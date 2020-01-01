Bauchi State Governor boosts Wikki Tourists with two new buses

The spirits of the Kaura Boys have been pumped following the vehicles received from the Pearl of Tourism’s number one citizen

Wikki Tourists will not have a problem with transportation after governor Bala Mohammed gave the team two new buses on Saturday.

The Professional Football League is currently on hold owing to the coronavirus pandemic that has crippled football-related activities across the globe.

Notwithstanding, the Bauchi State governor has decided to motivate Usman Abdallah’s team ahead of the league resumption.

More teams

Executive governor of Bauchi state, His Excellency Senator Bala Mohammed donates new bus to Wikki Tourists as part of his effort to motivate the club, Kudos to him. pic.twitter.com/KlTpeMH7BI — Okuku Olatunji (@Okukubabaoru) April 25, 2020

Here is Wikki Tourists' second bus as donated by Gov. Bala Mohammed. Good times are here for Kaura Boys again 🤙🏾⚽ pic.twitter.com/brAde3kKHc — Okuku Olatunji (@Okukubabaoru) April 25, 2020

Apart from the vehicles, newly appointed club chairman Alhaji Balarabe Yusuf (Douglas) got his official car amongst other incentives.

Disclosing this development to Goal, Wikki’s boss Yusuf is glad about the governor’s show of kindness despite other pressing issues begging for attention in the Pearl of Tourism, claiming that would go a long way in propelling the team to do more.

“I can confirm to you that governor Mohammed handed two brand new buses to Wikki Tourists. Also, I got my official car as club chairman,” he told Goal.

“This comes as a surprise to me because I know how Bauchi state’s economy has been affected because of the coronavirus. We’re very thankful for this and the players are also delighted with this development.

“His Excellency had proven that he has the interest of the team at heart by helping us hire world-class coach Usman Abdullahi to lead the team out of relegation waters. Also, I can tell you for free that no player is owed a dime even in this period when the league is suspended.

Article continues below

“Governor Mohammed’s vision is to see the team win the league and also play in Caf , and I can assure you that after retaining our status this term, next season will be different because we will do everything possible to emerge as Nigerian champions.”

Abdallah’s men silenced 1-0 at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium before the Nigerian elite division was placed on hold.

Currently, they sit in the 15th position with 31 points from 25 outings – just two places above the relegation zone.