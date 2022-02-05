Battle for gold: Mane and Salah lock horns in Afcon 2021 final

Mohamed Salah’s Egypt booked their final in the Africa Cup of Nations after beating hosts Cameroon 3-1 on penalties at the end of a goalless 120 minutes in Yaounde on Thursday.

The Pharaohs shook off a disappointing start at the tournament and will now face Senegal in what will be an epic showdown.

The Pharaohs, who lost 1-0 to Nigeria in their Afcon 2021 opener, qualified for their 10th Afcon final and second in the last three editions of the tournament. Egypt are favourites to win the final match, having lifted the trophy a record-breaking seven times.

Senegal on the other hand, is yet to win the Afcon title, coming close in the last edition but losing 1-0 to Algeria. The Lions of Teranga will be looking to make up for the loss with a win against one of the strongest teams in Afconhistory.





Throughout the 2021 tournament, the Senegalese team have put up an amazing display of football, dominating their group stage and knockout opponents. The team is currently in top form and are very effective in defence and offence. Egypt has failed to live up to expectations and will need immense teamwork to defeat a well-drilled Senegalese team.

Sadio Mane may be on his way to making history as the player to captain Senegal to their first Afcon title, while Mo Salah will be looking forward to winning the eighth title for the Pharaohs.

Will Salah be the stumbling block to Mane’s dream of leading the Lions of Teranga to their first Afcon title, or will the Pharaohs let them go? Is Mane going to pause the Pharaohs’ anticipated victory dance from a record eighth Afcon title?

The Sunday encounter is a game many football fans across the continent and beyond will be looking forward to. Some pundits have tagged it the battle of the Reds, while some said it is the battle of frenemies.

