Bassira Toure scores four as Mali thump Niger

The Malaga forward hit a quadruple as Mohammed Saloum's ladies started their Wafu Cup campaign on a good note

Bassira Toure scored four goals as Mali decimated Niger 12-0 in Thursday's Wafu Women's Cup encounter in Abidjan.

The Malaga forward started the rain of goals as she opened the scoring for the Female Eagles from the spot 18 minutes into the game.

Binta Diarra doubled the lead three minutes later before Toure extended the advantage to 3-0 in the 36th minute.

In the second half, Salimata Diarra increased the tally two after the restart and Fatumata Doumbia added the fifth in the 51st minute.

Three minutes later, Salimata scored her second of the match to make it six before Doumbia netted the seventh in the 59th minute.

In the 65th minute, captain Toure hit a treble and Agueicha Diarra fired home the ninth four minutes later, before Fatoumata Diarra scored the 10th in the 73rd minute.

In the last 15 minutes, Toure completed her quadruple before Hawa Tangara wrapped up the big win for Saloum's side.

Following her heroic display, Toure clinched the Woman of the Match prize.

The massive victory fires Mali to the summit of Group B on goal difference despite being tied with on three points.

They will hope to seal their place in the next round when they face Burkina Faso in their second match of the competition on Saturday.