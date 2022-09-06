The 22-year-old Super Eagle has already made his mark for the Dutch side and provided an assist in Saturday's league win

Ajax defender Daley Blind has credited Calvin Bassey for understanding the team's style of play ahead of their Uefa Champions League fixture against Rangers on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old Nigeria international left the Scottish giants to sign for the Dutch champions and has already made his name there, starting in three straight Eredivisie matches.

After missing the first two owing to suspension, Bassey featured for 90 minutes as Ajax defeated Sparta Rotterdam 1-0, was in action in the 2-0 win against FC Utrecht, as well as last Saturday’s 4-0 thrashing of Cambuur at the Johan Cruyff Arena, where he chipped in with an assist.

“Already we can see that he Calvin [Bassey] is a big talent,” Blind, who formerly played for Manchester United, told the Daily Record.

“We can see he is strong and enjoys the physical side of the game – but he is also comfortable on the ball and playing out from the back – and that is the style of football threat we try to play at Ajax."

Blind further praised Rangers for the role they played in nurturing the Super Eagle's talent.

“Rangers must take credit for the player he is and his development," Blind continued.

"He is a young player still and as a young player it is so important where you can be at a club where you will play and where they obviously want to develop you – and Rangers was that club for him.

"Now he is at Ajax we hope his development can go up a level and he can become one of the best defenders in Europe.”

On whether Ajax have question Bassey on Rangers' style of play ahead of their clash, Blind said: “Of course, we have spoken with him [Bassey] about the game against Rangers to help us prepare.

"He has only positive things to say about them – but all that will matter will be trying to win the game.

“With also Liverpool and Napoli in the group for me it is one of the toughest groups – that is why it is so important we try and get off to a good start against Rangers.”

Ajax and Rangers will face off at Johan Cruyff Arena in their Group A opener.