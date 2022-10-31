Bassey not an Ajax player, by the time he turns a day has passed - Super Eagle slammed by De Mos

Dutch tactician Adriaan de Mos believes Nigeria international Calvin Bassey is not Ajax material and that signing him was a mistake.

WHAT HAPPENED: The versatile defender had an excellent 2021/22 campaign with Scottish heavyweights Rangers and the Eredivisie champions did not hesitate to go for his services.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This season, the Nigeria international has played nine league matches for Ajax and helped them collect 28 points that have ensured they top the table.

However, his - and the team's performances at large in the Champions League, have been criticized. The Dutch outfit have played five games and suffered four defeats, conceding 15 goals and scoring just eight in the process.

The most humiliating defeat was a 6-1 defeat at home against Italian side Napoli. De Mos suggests Bassey is one of the reasons why the team have struggled.

WHAT HE SAID: "Bassey is not an Ajax player for me. And I can't imagine anyway why you would bring a player from the Scottish league to Ajax," the experienced tactician said as quoted by Football Transfers.

"He has no speed of action, no insight. And before he has turned, a day has passed. There is no feeling in him."

WHAT NEXT: Bassey hopes to be involved on Tuesday when Ajax play Rangers in their final Group A Champions League game.

Currently, Ajax are third with three points and if they avoid defeat they will drop to the Europa League.