Bassey: Nigeria and Rangers defender delighted with progress made in last four years

Nigeria international Calvin Bassey is amazed at how things have changed for him at Rangers in a span of a few years.

The versatile defender has been consistent for the Gers this season, making 29 top-tier appearances and producing two assists. The 22-year-old has further played 14 Europa League matches in the ongoing campaign, helping the team get into the final whereby they will play German side Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday in Sevilla.

"When I look at it four years ago I was just like an U18s footballer, I'm in the youth team and now four years on I can potentially play in the Europa League final," Bassey told the club's online TV.

"It is just crazy just looking at how far I have come and how happy I am every day for being here and just being a part of it."

Rangers defeated RB Leipzig 3-2 on aggregate to make it to the last hurdle while the Bundesliga outfit eliminated West Ham United 3-1 in the two legs.

Frankfurt fans are known for their love and support for the club and in a recent interview, Bassey commented on the issue.

"I’ve been hearing some crazy stories, I’m still trying to sort out my own family, it has been carnage!" the versatile defender, who has featured for the Super Eagles two times, said.

"I know there is going to be amazing support, there always is with us, whether they are in the stadium or not. I know however many that get in will be screaming for all the others that can’t be there, it won’t be any different, it’s just about getting the job done."

The West African also conceded he has developed owing to taking part in the European competition.

"[The European nights] have been amazing, being one of the young boys playing has been amazing and I’m just trying to take it all in. The boys keep me calm and level-headed to make sure we take each game as it comes and focus on the bigger picture.

"It shows real trust from the manager, he backs us one-v-one. Football is all about one-v-one battles, against Leipzig we had to go for it and press them high, the first 15 minutes were so important for us being one-v-one all over the pitch, winning the battles. That set the tempo and pace of the game."