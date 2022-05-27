Bassey's Leicester City release surprised former England international Agbonlahor

The 35-year-old ex-Three Lions striker insists the Nigeria international will join a Premier League team in the summer

Former England international Gabriel Agbonlahor is surprised that Leicester City let Calvin Bassey leave the club.

The Foxes let the Nigeria international leave in 2020 after five years with the former Premier League winners.

The now Rangers defender has had an excellent season that saw him help to reach them reach the Europa League final as well as clinch the Scottish Cup. His exploits have seen some teams desire his services.

Agbonlahor believes the 22-year-old will not extend his stay with the Gers since they cannot match Premier League teams in terms of finances.

"I don’t think he will [extend his contract at Rangers], to be honest," the 35-year-old told Football Insider.

"The problem with Rangers and Celtic is they can’t pay the money that teams in the Premier League can.

"What can Rangers offer Bassey? That’s the issue. He could probably get double the money at Aston Villa. I’m sure he would be reluctant to sign a new contract and see what is out there for him, to be honest.

"There will be clubs out there for him, 1000 percent. He’s quick, calm on the ball, strong, and good in the air. I’d take him at Aston Villa tomorrow. A lot of clubs in the Premier League will look at him.

"I’m surprised that Leicester let him go, to be honest. That’s very strange."

Recently, the Super Eagles defender commented about his future and insisted he is focused at Rangers.

"I just want to keep my head down and keep pushing hard," Bassey said as quoted by the Scotsman.

"I’m focused here. I’m here and I’m ready to get ready to come here for pre-season and be fitter than I was last pre-season and ready to see what next season holds for me and the boys."

The versatile defender also commented on how his teammates and the technical bench have helped him grow as a player.

"I thank my teammates. It’s not a one-man team, each and every one of them helps me get better every day to get me where I am," Bassey added.

"And the manager and the coaching staff to trust me and push me. I can’t thank my teammates enough."