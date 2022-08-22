Bassey after Eredivisie debut: I have to learn with Ajax players

The defender joined the Amsterdam club a couple of weeks ago and played a vital role as his team collected their third win in the Dutch top-tier

Nigeria international Calvin Bassey is delighted Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder trusted him to the extent of handing him his Eredivisie debut away at Sparta Rotterdam on Sunday.

The Super Eagles' versatile defender had to wait for his debut in the Dutch top-tier after being sent off in the Super Cup against PSV. He missed league matches against Fortuna Sittard and Groningen but last weekend he was in the first team as the defending champions won 1-0 at Sparta Stadium, courtesy of a Steven Bergwijn strike.

"I thank God, the team, and the manager that he fielded me. It is a blessing to make my starting and league debut for this club," Bassey, who joined them from Rangers, told Ajax Show Time.

"I keep working to improve every game. I'm trying to learn and get better."

In the match against Sparta, the 22-year-old played in central defence alongside Jurrien Timber and opined his new team did not play well as they might have wished but the win was the most important thing.

"It was a reasonable game; the first half was better and in the second half we fell back a bit," Bassey continued.

"In the end, we did well by taking the three points. In some matches, you don't play your best game, but it is important that you win and get the three points. We did that well."

The youngster revealed what his teammates and coach Schreuder kept telling him during the match and commented on how he has adapted to the team's tactics after joining from the Gers.

"It is about different positioning, the spaces, and which passes we want to give. Of course, the game looks different from the side than it does from another perspective. They try to help me and make it easier for me," Bassey concluded.

"Ajax is known for tiki-taka football. You have to move into other rooms to receive the ball. It's about learning and building connections with the team. I have to learn what certain players feel comfortable with. We have to work on it every day."

The Super Eagle hopes to be involved this weekend when Ajax play Utrecht.