Nigeria defender Calvin Bassey has urged Ajax to get back to their best after this week's 6-1 defeat by Napoli in the Uefa Champions League.

Defender featured as they suffered their heaviest European defeat

Ajax bounced back with victory over Volendam on Saturday

Super Eagle scored his maiden Ajax goal

WHAT HAPPENED? The defeat on Tuesday meant that the Eredivisie side suffered their heaviest defeats in European competitions.

Although the Dutch side was the first to score with a goal from Ghanaian star Mohammed Kudus, they were unable to deal with the pressure piled on them by the Serie A side and ended up recording the heavy loss.

The Super Eagles defender played in the entirety of the game and has now revealed how tough it was for them to take.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "How do you think it would be after that? Of course, it was not nice. Nobody wants to be on the receiving end of it," Bassey said.

"But the most important thing for us is to try to wipe it clear and go because we do have quality in our team.

"We showed it a lot more near the beginning of the season, the quality we have and how we can play. It’s just about getting back to that level."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After the defeat against the Naples club, Ajax responded with a 4-2 win against Volendam on Saturday.

The Nigerian – who signed for the club in the summer transfer window from Rangers of Scotland – got on the scoresheet as he scored his maiden goal for Ajax.

However, the Sons of the Gods are yet to keep a clean sheet since their 5-0 win over Heerenveen on September 10 and that should be a concern for them going forward.

WHAT NEXT FOR BASSEY AND AJAX: Their resilience, however, is going to be tested when they travel to Italy for the return fixture against Napoli on October 12.

Going into the game, Napoli are set to be buoyed by their good form which has seen them propel themselves to the top of the Serie A table at the moment.

After getting his maiden goal, Bassey should aim to keep a clean sheet in Tuesday's match at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.