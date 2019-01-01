Amoo and Ijamilusi make Nigeria squad for All African Games

Coach Christopher Danjuma has picked the team for the championship in Morocco with the midfielder on the list

Confluence Queens' Bashirat Amoo and FC Robo's Folashade Ijamilusi have made the squad for the 2019 All African Games billed for .

Amoo and Ijamilusi, who were impressive in Nigeria's qualification for the 2018 Fifa U20 Women's World Cup claimed their spots in the 18-woman squad by coach Christopher Danjuma.

Former Nigeria U17 quartet of Christiana Obia, Esther Momoh, Monday Gift and Precious Christopher were also included for the championship billed to be held between August 17-29.

Nigeria last won the women's football tournament at the All Africans Games in 2011 but failed to win a prize at the last showpiece in Brazzaville four years ago.

The Falconets are drawn against , and Zambia in Group B and they will play Basetsana in their opener at the Stade Academie Mohammed VI on August 18.

The team are scheduled to depart the country on Tuesday, August 13 for the eight-nation event in Morocco and they will be hoping to reclaim the gold medal this time.

FULL SQUAD:

Udukobong Peter (Ibom Angels); Bashirat Amoo (Confluence Queens); Joy Duru (Nasarawa Amazons); Chiamaka Nnadozie (Rivers Angels); Gift Monday (FC Robo); Grace Igboamalu (Nasarawa Amazons); Folashade Ijamilusi (FC Robo); Dooshima Tarnum (Nasarawa Amazons); Zainab Olapade (Sunshine Queens); Esther Momoh (Confluence Queens); Akudo Ogbonna (Sunshine Queens); Catherine Kenneth (Rivers Angels); Patricia Innocent (Sunshine Queens); Christiana Obia (Osun Babes); Cynthia Aku (Rivers Angels); Omowunmi Oshobukola (Sunshine Queens); Precious Christopher (Confluence Queens); Rebecca Ajimuda (Edo Queens)