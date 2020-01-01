Barcelona's Oshoala makes Spanish Primera Iberdrola Team of the Season

The top-flight fans have named the best performing players in the last campaign, and included the Nigeria international

forward Asisat Oshoala has been named in the Fans' Spanish Primera Iberdrola Team of the Season for the 2019-20 campaign.

Oshoala has emerged as one of the superstars in the top-flight, putting her strength, power, and physicality on display while scoring goals aplenty for Barcelona, since moving to on January 31, 2019.

The international played a huge role in helping the Catalans clinch their first league title in five years without losing a match in 21 games last season.

The FC Robo Queens product scored 20 goals and gave one assist in 19 outings to help Lluis Cortes' side finish at the top before the league was called off due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The 3-3-4 formation list, dominated by Barcelona, saw Sandra Panos claim the goal post, while Mapi Leon and Marian Torrejon, along with Deportivo La Corona's Maria Mendez named in the defence.

In the midfield are Ona Batlle of and Barcelona duo of Patri Guijarro and Alexia Putellas, while Oshoala led the attack with Jenni Hermoso, Graham Hansen and 's Lucy Santos.

The Super Falcons star is the only African among the nominations, with the likes of Logrono striker Jade Boho, who managed 12 goals last term, overlooked.

So far, the reigning African Women's Player of the Year has scored 36 goals for Barcelona in 18 months, becoming one of the top 10 all-time scorers of the Spanish giants.

On her initial loan spell, she scored eight goals in 11 games, including their only goal in the final, and made history as the first African to register a goal at that stage of the European competition.

At Barcelona, the 25-year-old celebrated her first silverware with the Copa Catalunya last August, before clinching the Super Women's Cup in February and recently the Spanish top-flight title.