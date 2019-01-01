Barcelona's Oshoala leads Super Falcons’ training for Algeria in Lagos

The vice-captain led 24 players as Thomas Dennerby's ladies continued preparations for Tuesday’s second leg against Algeria

's women's national team commenced training for next week’s 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games qualifier against on Saturday.

A 2-0 first-leg victory for Thomas Dennerby's side at the Stade Mustapha Tchaker in Bilda on Wednesday put them in good stead to qualify for the third round of the qualifying tournament.

Aside from Asisat Oshoala, other foreign players who took part in the training session included, Ngozi Okobi, Francisca Ordega, Oshinachi Ohale, Ngozi Ebere, and Rasheedat Ajibade.

The six overseas-based stars joined other Super Falcons players on their return from Algeria at the Parklane Hotel on Friday.

The second round, return leg between Nigeria and Algeria is scheduled to be played at the Agege Stadium in Lagos on Tuesday.