Barcelona's Asisat Oshoala makes history in Uefa Women's Champions League final

The 25-year-old forward made history on Saturday after scoring in the final of the elite European club competition

international Asisat Oshoala has become the first African to score in a Uefa Women's final.

The Super Falcons attacker was introduced as an 87th-minute substitute in Saturday's final which made it her third appearance in the competition.

With Lluis Cortes' side trailing 4-0, the Dalian Quanjian loanee found the back of the net in the 89th minute but it was not enough to inspire her team's fight back.

The effort was Oshoala's maiden goal in the Women's Champions League this season and her eighth goal after 11 matches for Barca.

After her impressive performances with the Spanish giants this term, the time-time African Women's Player of the Year will hope to replicate her form for Nigeria at the Women's World Cup scheduled to begin next month in .