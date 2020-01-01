Barcelona wage cuts won't affect players, claims vice president Moix

The club has claimed that the coronavirus pandemic resulted in a €203m (£184m/$239m) decrease in revenue in the 2019-20 economic year

vice president Jordi Moix has claimed that the club's impending wage cuts will not necessarily affect the team's playing squad.

Like many other clubs, the coronavirus pandemic has hit Barca hard financially, as this week the Catalans announced losses of €97 million (£88m/$114m) for the 2019-20 economic year.

Barca also blamed the coronavirus pandemic for a €203m (£184m/$239m) decrease in revenue.

Amid talks that Barca will enact wage cuts for many employees, Moix insisted in an interview with RAC1 that the club's players would likely not be a part of that group.

"We didn't create Covid," Moix said. "The €200m income we didn't have this season is not the result of our mismanagement.

“The reduction is not necessarily for the players, it is possible that there will be mixed formulas for different cases.

“Contracts can be adapted following sporting criteria, proportionality criteria and sporting circumstances.

"This is an exceptional situation and we have to look for solutions in the club to balance the budget in the best possible way

“Avoiding job losses in the future is what we must prioritise.”

Moix also indicated his future at Camp Nou was very much in doubt after it was confirmed on Wednesday that a vote of no confidence against Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu is set to go ahead.

After club members reached the required amount of signatures for the motion to go through, a presidential referendum is set to be held in the coming months.

"Next week we will sit with the rest of the board to assess the situation whenever the motion of censure ends in an election," Moix said.

"I don’t rule out anything right now, nor do I rule out resigning."

In the referendum itself, 66 per cent of votes will be required to oust Bartomeu from his position.

Barcelona have secured seven points from their opening three fixtures in 2020-21, drawing 1-1 at the weekend after opening with a pair of victories.

The Blaugrana will be back in action after the international break when they face on October 18.