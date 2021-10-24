Barcelona vs Real Madrid: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Barcelona will seek to leapfrog Real Madrid in La Liga standings when they welcome their arch-rivals to Camp Nou this weekend.

Real are currently sitting in third on 17 points, three behind leaders Real Sociedad having played a game less, while Barca are down in eighth with 15 points to their name.

The stakes, therefore, couldn't be much higher for the first Clasico of the season, and Goal is here to provide you with all the pre-match details, including how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Barcelona vs Real Madrid Date October 24, 2021 Kick-off times 3:15pm BST / 10:15am ET

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

UK TV channel Online stream Premier Sports 1 La Liga TV

Premier Sports 1 is showing Barcelona vs Real Madrid live on TV in the United Kingdom (UK), with La Liga TV providing a streaming service.

U.S. TV channel Online stream N/A ESPN+

In the United States, El Clasico can be streamed live using ESPN+.

Team news

Barcelona team news

Barcelona have struggled for consistency at the start of the 2021-22 campaign after a turbulent summer, but back-to-back wins since returning from the international break have helped to lift the mood of gloom surrounding Camp Nou.

Ronald Koeman has a number of selection issues ahead of the Clasico, though, with Pedri, Ronald Araujo, Ousmane Dembele, Martin Braithwaite still out injured and Jordi Alba has been included in the squad, but could start on the bench after picking up a foot issue.

Predicted Barcelona starting XI: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Garcia, Alba; Gavi, Busquets, de Jong; Dest, Depay, Fati

Real Madrid team news

Real Madrid have had a long break from domestic action after seeing their request to postpone a meeting with Athletic Bilbao on October 16 granted due to a scheduling clash with CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers.

Carlo Ancelotti's side have only lost once in La Liga so far this term, but the Italian coach is sweating on the fitness of star striker Karim Benzema for the clash with Barca, while Gareth Bale and Dani Ceballos are both still out recovering from serious injuries.

Predicted Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois; Nacho, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius Jr.

Last five results & head to head

Barcelona results Real Madrid results Barcelona 1-0 Dynamo Kiev (Oct 20) Shakhtar Donetsk 0-5 Real Madrid (Oct 19) Barcelona 3-1 Valencia (Oct 17) Espanyol 2-1 Real Madrid (Oct 3) Atletico Madrid 2-0 Barcelona (Oct 2) Real Madrid 1-2 Sheriff (Sept 28) Benfica 3-0 Barcelona (Sept 29) Real Madrid 0-0 Villarreal (Sept 25) Barcelona 3-0 Levante (Sept 26) Real Madrid 6-1 Mallorca (Sept 22)

Head-to-head