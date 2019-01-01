Barcelona vs Chelsea: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
Chelsea will face off with Barcelona in the Rakuten Cup at Saitama Stadium as their pre-season continues under new manager Frank Lampard on Tuesday.
The Blues are looking for a return to form following a disappointing defeat to J1 League champions Kawasaki Frontale, while Barcelona are just beginning their pre-season.
Lampard's side have won just once in their opening three pre-season games, and Tuesday's clash against the Liga champions will be a massive test ahead of the new Premier League season.
A number of key Barcelona players are still missing from the side due to Copa America participation, giving Lampard a chance to tinker with his squad.
|Game
|Barcelona vs Chelsea
|Date
|Tuesday, July 23
|Time
|11:30am BST / 6:30am ET
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on ESPN2 or ESPN Deportes and streamed live on ESPN Deportes+ or Watch ESPN.
|US TV channel
|Online stream
|ESPN2 / ESPN Deportes
|ESPN Deportes +, Watch ESPN
In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be broadcast on Chelsea TV and can be live streamed via Rakuten Sports.
|UK TV channel
|Online stream
|Chelsea TV
|Rakuten Sports
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Barcelona squad
|Goalkeepers
|Ter Stegen, Neto
|Defenders
|Semedo, Pique, Todibo, Lenglet, Roberto, Umtiti, Alba, Araujo, Jaime
|Midfielders
|Rakitic, S. Busquets, Arthur, Rafinha, Alena, De Jong, Vidal, Alena, Perez, Collado, O. Busquets, Monchu, Puig
|Forwards
|Dembele, Griezmann, Malcom, Abe
A select number of squad members will not be involved due to their participation in the Copa America.
The likes of Lionel Messi, Philippe Coutinho and Luis Suarez have been given extended time off before the start of the new season.
|Position
|Chelsea squad
|Goalkeepers
|Kepa, Caballero, Cumming
|Defenders
|Azpilicueta, Zappacosta, Zouma, Ampadu, Alonso, Christensen, Luiz, Emerson, Tomori
|Midfielders
|Kovacic, Kante, Jorginho, Drinkwater, Barkley, Bakayoko, Kenedy, Mount, Palmer, Gilmour, Pulisic
|Forwards
|Pedro, Batshuayi, Giroud, Abraham
Tammy Abraham and goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga were absent during the game against Kawasaki Frontale through illness.
N'Golo Kante, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Willian and Antonio Rudiger will miss out for the Blues due to injury.
Betting & Match Odds
Barcelona are favourites at 11/8 to take the match with bet365 . Chelsea meanwhile can be backed at 8/5 while a draw is priced at 5/2.
Click here to see all of bet365's offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more .
Match Preview
Ernesto Valverde could be tempted to give Barcelona arrivals Antoine Griezmann, Frenkie de Jong and Neto their debuts at Saitama Stadium, though he also has the option to cherry-pick with a selection of youngsters. Nine of the 26-man travelling Barcelona squad are from Barca B.
Kante had travelled to Japan with Lampard optimistic that he would be able to feature in one of the pre-season matches, but has now returned to Cobham training ground in order to prepare for the Premier League opener against Manchester United on August 12.
Christian Pulisic is also sure to be given minutes on the pitch after linking up with his new team-mates against Kawasaki Frontale following the Gold Cup, despite losing the game.
When asked about Pulisic’s performance after his first defeat as Chelsea manager, Lampard told reporters: “Good. He has only been here a couple of days really in terms of training, so I have been really impressed.
“He’s comfortable on the ball and I think he should have had a penalty towards the end of the game.
“He wants to try to take people on - the sort of player the fans are going to like - so we have to give him a little bit of time to adapt slightly.
“But the way he has trained, and the way he has come in with his personality looks great, so I am really pleased to have him.”