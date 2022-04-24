Barcelona suffer second shock home defeat in a week as Rayo Vallecano follow Cadiz in winning at Camp Nou
Peter McVitie
Getty Images
Barcelona suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.
Alvaro Garcia's goal just seven minutes into the league clash at Camp Nou was enough to give the visitors the three points.
It is the second time in a week that Xavi's side have been beaten on home soil, as they were beaten by Cadiz on Monday.
Editors' Picks
- Iwobi: Fans slam Everton star’s performance against Liverpool - 'How is he even related to Okocha?'
- Everton's nemesis: Derby-day specialist Origi keeps Liverpool's quadruple dreams on track
- ‘What happened between Ziyech and Tuchel?’ – Chelsea fans question decision to bench star
- The beginning of the end? PSG claim 10th Ligue 1 title amid acrimony and uncertainty
Having also been beaten by Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League, they have now lost three in a row at home.
More to follow