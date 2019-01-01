Barcelona star Oshoala rolls out plans to inspire young Nigerian girls

The three-time African Women's Player of the Year is starting a mentoring session and competition for girls this year in Lagos

Asisat Oshoala is organising a clinic and championship for young girls under the aegis of her foundation in Lagos this December.

The striker, whose event will be staged in two phases at the Campus Mini Stadium, has scheduled the first to be held from December 4 to 6, while the second from December 20 to 24.

The three-time African Women's Footballer of the Year, as in the past four editions, is aiming to continue mentoring young girls to embrace education while aspiring for success through sports.

In a build-up, the foundation of the Super Falcons star partnered with a Lagos based Spanish outfit to provide technical support for the clinic slated for the second phase, starting on December 20.

Oshoala has also received the backing of the Lagos state government for her Football4girls Africa Project, which will train at least a thousand girls, the basic rudiments of football in Lagos.

Lagos State First Lady, Mrs @JokeSanwoolu has reiterated the desire of the state government to support #AsisatOshoalaFoundation@teamoshoala2019 will hold two sessions of #Football4Girls clinic in Dec.



Registration is FREE & available at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere. pic.twitter.com/LlQxNJ6nKs — Samuel Ahmadu (@sam4wigan) November 24, 2019

5,000 girls will be train at this year's @teamoshoala2019 #Football4Girls clinic in Dec.



The top three winners will get cash rewards for Football & Education.



Minister of Youth & Sports, @SundayDareSD will be a special guest.



Registration is FREE!#AsisatOshoalaFoundation pic.twitter.com/A0tIKBkg4C — Samuel Ahmadu (@sam4wigan) November 24, 2019

@teamoshoala2019 #Football4Girls clinic will hold two sessions in Dec.



Have you picked your form? Have you picked the form for your girl? The form is FREE & available at the Teslim Balogun Stadium



Project is supported by @emzornigeria & @RevEstherAjayi#AsisatOshoalaFoundation pic.twitter.com/ngRWt2gyId — Samuel Ahmadu (@sam4wigan) November 22, 2019

In the end, three outstanding girls during the event will be awarded scholarships by the foundation through its Spanish partners, including cash prizes plus a chance to study and play abroad.​

Goal understands past and present prominent Nigerian footballers will grace the event, including Obafemi Martins, Ahmed Musa, Austin ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha, Kanu Nwankwo, Kenneth Omerou, Segun Odegbami, Emmanuel Adebayor (of Togo) and others for an All-Star exhibition game at Campus Mini Stadium.