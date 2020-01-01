Barcelona star Oshoala joins Plug Sports management

The reigning African women’s football queen becomes the second Nigerian footballer after Henry Onyekuru to associate with the sports management agency

star Asisat Oshoala has teamed up with Plug Sports management – an entertainment outfit that boasts of ’s musical sensation, David Adeleke (Davido).

Having reached an agreement with the renowned outfit which was announced on July 1, Plug Sports will help the four-time African Women’s Player of the Year handle her off-field interests.

With this pact, she becomes the second Nigerian footballer to be associated with the brand after ’s Henry Onyekuru who is on-loan from AS .

More teams

“We are delighted to welcome four-time Female African player of the year, Forbes Africa 30 under 30 class of 2020, our First Lady, Asisat Lamina Oshoala to Plug Sports,” stated head of sports, Lanre Vigo in a statement made available to Goal.

“We look forward to taking Asisat’s career to the next level. We will be handling Asisat’s off the field interests. We are excited to have her on board and look forward to helping her reach her goals.

“The partnership was signed earlier in June last month. Thank you to our friends at Prokicks for sorting this out.



“She fits our model at Plug Sports, she is on her way to being one of the greatest athletes out of Africa, I see her conquering the world very soon.



“She’s done a lot of amazing things off the pitch through her Foundation. We look forward to working with her and helping her achieve her dreams.”



Aside from sports and entertainment, Plug Sports which houses Mayorkun and Peruzzi are also into publishing and licensing.

Article continues below

The FC Robo Queens product contributed 20 goals and one assist in 19 outings to help Lluis Cortes' side finish at the top before the league was called off owing to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

As a reward for her awe-inspiring performances, Oshoala was named in the Fans' Spanish Primera Iberdrola Team of the Season for the 2019-20 campaign alongside Sandra Panos, Mapi Leon, Marian Torrejon, Maria Mendez, Ona Batlle, Patri Guijarro, Alexia Putellas, Jenni Hermoso, Graham Hansen and 's Lucy Santos.

The 25-year-old played a huge role in helping the Catalans clinch their first league title in five years without losing a match in 21 games last term.