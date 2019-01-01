Live Scores
Barcelona

Barcelona ruled eligible to continue in Copa del Rey after Levante complaint over ineligible player

A judge has declared Barcelona eligible to continue in the Copa del Rey after Levante's complaint over an ineligible player was deemed to have been filed too late. 

Levante initially filed a complaint over Barca defender Chumi, who played in the first leg of the clubs' last-16 tie last Thursday. 

The game, which Levante won 2-1, featured the defender, who was set to serve a suspension with Barcelona B the following weekend.

Because of Chumi's participation in the match, Levante argued that Barcelona should have been disqualified from the tournament due to fielding an ineligible player.

Judge Carmen Perez, however, declared Levante's complaint to be filed too late on Friday, after Barca defeated the Valencia-based side 3-0 in the return leg on Thursday to advance to the competition's last eight. 

