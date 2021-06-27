Barcelona outcast Todibo completes permanent €8.5m move to Nice

The French defender has extended his stay at the Allianz Riviera following an impressive six-month loan stint

Barcelona outcast Jean-Clair Todibo has completed a permanent move to Nice in a deal worth an initial €8.5 million (£7m/$10m).

Nice have exercised their option to buy Todibo outright following the completion of his six-month loan spell at the Allianz Riviera.

The 21-year-old was unable to establish himself at Camp Nou after joining Barca on a free transfer three years ago, but impressed at Nice in the second half of the 2020-21 campaign, and will now continue his development in his homeland.

Barcelona have confirmed Todibo's departure in an official statement on their website , which reads: "OGC Nice has reported to FC Barcelona that it shall exercise its right to purchase Jean-Clair Todibo, who has been playing on loan to the French club since the end of the 20/21 season.

"The operation is valued at 8.5 million euros, plus a further 7 million euros in variables. The Catalan club withholds a percentage on any future sale of the player.

"FC Barcelona wishes to publicly state its gratitude to Jean-Clair Todibo for his commitment and dedication and wishes him all the very best of success in the future."

Nice have also issued a press release welcoming Todibo back to the club, having been convinced he would commit his future to the club for some time already.

The Ligue 1 outfit have stated: "OGC Nice and FC Barcelona have agreed terms for the permanent transfer of Jean-Clair Todibo! He said it right from the start: 'In my mind, I will be at OGC Nice next season. And the one after that as well!'

"Following a six-month loan, where his performances impressed everyone, Jean-Clair Todibo (21-years-old) has officially signed for Les Aiglons, confirming his first words on the Cote d’Azur.

"Now he is officially back home, to continue his progression, both individually and with the team."

Todibo's Barca career and record at Nice

Todibo signed a four-year deal with Barca after leaving Toulouse in January 2019, and made his debut three months later in a La Liga clash with Huesca.

The French centre-back only appeared in four more first-team matches for the Blaugrana, who sent him out on loan to Schalke and Benfica before Nice came calling in the winter transfer window.

Todibo quickly managed to nail down a regular spot in Adrian Ursea's starting XI, making 15 Ligue 1 appearances to help Nice finish ninth in the table, while also chipping in with a goal.

