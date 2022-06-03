Barcelona release new 2022-23 Olympics-themed home kit: Price, how to buy & inspiration

The Liga giants will be standing out from the crowd in their latest kit design from suppliers Nike

Barcelona have released their 2022-23 home kit, with a bold striped design being delivered by suppliers Nike. The Liga giants will be standing out from the crowd when looking to chase down more major honours next season, and you can do likewise when taking to the streets or terraces.

The Catalan outfit are famed for their Blaugrana stripes, which have been both wide and narrow down the years, while only once – in 2015-16 – have they strayed from vertical lines to horizontal ones. The 2021-22 kit was slightly lighter in colour than the latest offering, which offers a nod towards the 1992 Olympic Games that were held in Barcelona.

Barca have said the kit is “inspired by the Barcelona Olympics in the year that the city is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the transformation.

“The new jersey harks back to the landmark event under the tagline ‘The Flame Lives On’. Its design evokes the spirit of that period of regeneration and redefinition, a time when Barcelona opened up to the world and the world opened up to Barcelona.”

Barcelona’s new kit also features a new sponsor, with a big-money agreement reached with audio and media streaming provider Spotify that will see them grace the front of an iconic jersey.

Barcelona 2022-23 home kit price & how to buy

All kits are available through the Nike store, with prices varying depending on size and style.

You can also purchase a junior home jersey for £59.95 ($75.38) and a women’s shirt for £74.95 ($94.23).

For the full Barcelona 2022-23 home kit range, visit the Nike online store.

