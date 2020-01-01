Barcelona midfielder Vidal wants to play for Boca Juniors, claims Medel

The Chilean has talked up a fellow countryman's love for the Argentine club amid speculation over his future at Camp Nou

midfielder Arturo Vidal "loves" Boca Juniors and is "dying" to play for the Argentine giants, according to team-mate Gary Medel.

Vidal continues to be linked with a Barca exit, having emerged as a reported target for side ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 33-year-old has insisted he is happy at Camp Nou, where he arrived from in the summer of 2018.

However, amid the ongoing speculation, former Boca midfielder Medel claims Vidal wants to move to La Bombonera in Buenos Aires before he hangs up his boots.

"Arturo would like to play in Boca with me or without me," Medel, who played for Boca between 2009 and 2011, told Radio Continental.

"He loves Boca and follows them on social networks. He is the only one who follows and is dying to go. Boca have a magnitude in Europe that you cannot imagine."

Medel's comments come as Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio distanced the Italian club from Vidal, who worked with Nerazzurri head coach Antonio Conte during the pair's time together at .

"I don't feel like making any final considerations, let alone for Vidal. Right now he's not an opportunity for us. We already have a very strong central midfield," Ausilio told Sky Sport Italia.

"[Christian] Eriksen arrived in January and, like anyone else who arrives in January, he needs time, not just to settle on a technical level.

"I've never seen a player who comes to Serie A and immediately makes the difference.

"Think of [Michel] Platini and [Zinedine] Zidane, they're the first two examples that spring to mind."

Vidal is currently preparing with the rest of the Barcelona squad for the resumption of the 2019-20 season.

All fixtures were postponed in March due to the coronavirus outbreak, but Spanish top-flight officials have given the go-ahead for a June 11 restart.

Barca sat two points clear of at the Liga summit before play was halted with 11 matches left to play.

Vidal is chasing a second triumph with the Blaugrana and his ninth successive league title overall, having also picked up multiple and Serie A winners' medals during his previous spells at Bayern and Juventus.