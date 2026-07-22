Barcelona have identified their primary alternative should they fail to sign Julian Alvarez, the Atletico Madrid striker, during the ongoing summer transfer window, as the Catalan board seeks to bolster their attacking line.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", Uruguayan Darwin Nunez, the Al Hilal striker, is currently the most suitable option for Barcelona's board should the Alvarez deal falter. Alvarez remains a top priority despite the official rejection from Atletico Madrid.

Al Hilal's board are open to Nunez's departure, the newspaper explained, and the player already holds offers from Turkish clubs and others abroad. Talks are progressing well, especially with coach Simone Inzaghi keen to strengthen the squad with more than one signing during the upcoming period.

The 26-year-old surprised football circles by returning to Al Hilal's training a few days ago, following the end of his rest period after the World Cup, despite the long months of negotiations over the mutual termination of his contract.

Nunez and his agents continue to monitor Barcelona's movements closely. The Catalan club are searching for a new striker amid the uncertainty surrounding Ferran Torres's future and Paris Saint-Germain's interest in signing him.

He counts as a "low-cost" option for Barcelona given the possibility of a modest fee, having joined Al Hilal's pre-season training camp in Austria last Friday to await a decision on his future.

The Uruguayan's future with Al Hilal remains unclear. He has not played an official match since 16 February, when he was excluded from the list of foreign players in the Saudi league and domestic cups to make room for Karim Benzema, with his appearances limited to the AFC Champions League.

Doubts over his continuation persist. The same technical staff led by Simone Inzaghi, the men behind the decision to exclude him, remain in place, which opens the door to a possible return to Europe through the Barcelona gateway.