Barcelona face Arsenal in friendly as Asisat Oshoala returns to former club

The Spanish giants will be pleased to take on the English outfit as the Nigerian return to the club where she developed

international Asisat Oshoala will be wearing a smile after confirmed a pre-season club friendly against on Monday.

The prestigious game between English Women champions and Uefa Women's finalists will take place on Wednesday, August 14 at Meadow Park.

For Oshoala, she will be reuniting with her former side for the first time since she left in January 2017, after a season spent with the North London side.

During her short spell with the Gunners, the 24-year-old made 11 outings, scoring once and won the English Women's before moving to .

In February 2019, the three-time African Women's Footballer of the Year joined Spanish side Barcelona after ending her two-year sojourn with Chinese side Dalian Quanijian.

Since arriving in , the FC Robo product starred, she scored eight goals in 11 games, capping with the consolation in Lluis Cortes' side 4-1 Champions League final loss to in May.

The encounter will likely be the first pre-season friendly for both teams, ahead of the upcoming 2019/20 season scheduled to resume in September.

For Arsenal, Joe Montemurro's team hope to defend their WSL title, while Barcelona are aiming to win the league diadem for the first time since 2015.