Barcelona considering swoop for Valencia striker Rodrigo, Bartomeu confirms

The Blaugrana president was asked about about the Spanish frontman amid mounting speculation over a January transfer deal

president Josep Maria Bartomeu has confirmed the Liga champions are considering a move for forward Rodrigo Moreno.

Rodrigo has emerged as a target for Barca, who are in the market for attacking reinforcements after Luis Suarez's season-ending injury.

As revealed by Goal, Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is seen as the ideal target although the Gunners' reluctance to enter into talks means it's unlikely to happen.

international Rodrigo is therefore seen as a more realistic option, with the forward having netted four goals for Valencia this season.

Asked about the mounting speculation, Bartomeu said: "We don't talk about players from other teams. But [Rodrigo's] name is on the table of the coaches.

"And a replacement will arrive. I do not know whether it will be from Barcelona B or from outside [the club]. I like many players."

Barca captain and six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi was also a topic of conversation.

In 2017, Messi signed a new contract with Barca until 2021 and the Spanish giants want to extend the 32-year-old's deal.

"He will be done with Barcelona when he wants. His relationship with Barcelona is forever," Bartomeu said.

"He has plenty more football to play here. Leo Messi will be around for a while."

Barca surrendered their position at the top of La Liga after losing 2-0 to Valencia at Mestalla on Saturday, a result which marked new boss Quique Setien's first defeat at the helm.

beat 1-0 the following day to move three points clear the summit after 21 fixtures, but Bartomeu insists the Blaugrana are still in a strong position across all competitions.

"I'm not worried. We are working and trying hard," he added. "It's all to play for, both and the .

"We Barcelona fans worry about our team. We have just lost but the tie against is approaching, and then La Liga. This doesn't stop.

"We have a new coach in Setien and we are confident in what he is doing."

Barca are currently preparing for a Copa del Rey round-of-16 clash against Leganes on Thursday, which comes three days before they welcome to Camp Nou in La Liga.