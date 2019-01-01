Barcelona confirm Asisat Oshoala signing

The Spanish giants have agreed a deal to take the Nigeria international on loan from Chinese Women's Super League side Dalian Quanjian F.C

Barcelona have signed Nigeria international Asisat Oshoala on loan from Chinese Women's Super League outfit Dalian Quanjian.

The 24-year-old completed her move after passing her medical on Thursday morning, before signing her contract at the Camp Nou.

Delighted to join @FCBfemeni on loan .... 2019 let’s go 🏃🏾‍♀️🔴🔵❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/K3sxpahxFu — ASISAT M.O.N (@AsisatOshoala) January 31, 2019

Oshoala, named African Women’s Footballer of the Year thrice will now provide an extra attacking option for Lluis Cortes' side, who are currently placed second in the Primera Division.

Blaugranes are two points behind Atletico Madrid and six points above third-placed Levante.

“This is obviously one of the best clubs in the world. The team has a great history and wonderful football mentality,” said Oshoala.

“I am excited about playing with Vicky Losada again. She’s a great midfielder, with a lot of energy and skill. I also met Fabiana in China and she helped me to make this decision”.



“My goal is to strengthen the team and help them to win and make history. This is a fantastic opportunity because I’m sure something big will happen here.”

She has been handed jersey no. 20 and is in line for her debut when Barcelona host Albacete on Sunday.