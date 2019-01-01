Barcelona change stripes for checkerboard design as club reveal 2019-20 kits

The club has swapped its iconic Blaugrana striped look for a different pattern, inspired by the city's Eixample district

have revealed their new 2019-20 kits which features a club-wide change away from their traditional stripes for a checkerboard style.

The club’s home kits, featuring the classic striped pattern, has become one of the most iconic jerseys in football, and an easy identifier for the Liga champions.

But as part of a campaign titled “Talent takes different shapes”, Barca are set provide a visual representation to the new slogan by switching up their kit style.

The club says the checkerboard style is inspired by the the blocks of the Eixample district of the city, which is home to many buildings designed by architect Antoni Gaudi.

The jersey also has a change in the positioning of the Catalan flag, which used to be situated on the back of the neck but now has been moved to the front in a v-shape.

“The kit is something new and exciting,” Gerard Pique said in a statement. “It might be different but it is 100 per cent Barca and it is even better that the design represents the bond the club has with the supporters and the people who are driving the city forward”.

The club has also revealed the jersey of the women’s team, which has their own sponsor in Stanley, will be going on sale for the first time.

Since their inception in 1988, the Barcelona Femeni are four-time winners of the top-flight title, six time Copa de la Reina winners as well as finalists in the most recent , where they fell to .

Article continues below

👕 Our new kit for the 2019/2020 season



💙❤ Talent takes different shapes pic.twitter.com/lhgAH8YX0F — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 3, 2019

Also for the first time, the campaign features representatives from across the club, including the women’s team, the B side, the basketball team, handball side, roller hockey and futsal squads.

In addition to Pique, Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Sergi Roberto have been included in the campaign from the men’s team, while Lieke Martens, Alexia Putellas and Vicky Losada represent the women’s squad.

The campaign also includes members of the community who have contributed to the city of Barcelona, including scientists Laura Soucek and Marie Beaulie, researcher Diana Ballart, artist Albert Barque, trap band SamxSen, young chef Carlota Claver, photographer Berta Vicente and model Candela Capitan.