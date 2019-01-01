Transfers
Barcelona beat PSG & Man City to complete €75m De Jong deal

FC Barcelona

Barcelona have announced the signing of midfielder Frenkie de Jong from Ajax for €75 million.

The highly-rated 21-year-old had been linked with moves to Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain as well, but the Catalan giants have clinched their man. 

De Jong will link up with his new club in July this year and the deal could include a further €11 million in add-ons. 

