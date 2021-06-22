Barcelona announce Dembele will require surgery on knee injury

The club confirmed that the France international had suffered a dislocation of the biceps tendon in his knee

Barcelona have announced that Ousmane Dembele will require surgery on his right knee injury, with reports stating he could miss several months.

Dembele was forced to withdraw from France's Euro 2020 squad on Monday after he suffered the injury in his country's match against Hungary.

The 24-year-old's club have now confirmed he will undergo an operation, though they did not specify how much time he could miss.

What was said?

"Following tests this morning on player Ousmane Dembele, it has been confirmed that he has a dislocation of the biceps tendon in his right knee that will require surgical treatment," a Barcelona statement read.

"The French player is therefore out of Euro 2020, as confirmed this Monday by the French team.

"Barca's No.11 had taken part - from the bench - in France's first two European Championship games and was injured in the second of them, played last Saturday in Budapest against Hungary.

"Dembele played a total of 44 games last season under Ronald Koeman, in which he scored 11 goals."

How long could Dembele miss?

Though Barca did not announce how long Dembele could be out, various reports have stated that the winger could miss several months.

According to a report from Catalunya Radio, Dembele will be forced to miss a minimum of three months.

L'Equipe, meanwhile, stated that Dembele would be out for "several months."

The winger looks likely to miss at least the start of the 2021-22 season, with a return by late September appearing to be among the best-case scenarios.

