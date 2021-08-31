Transfers

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in talks over Griezmann return to Rojiblancos

Rubén Uría
Rubén Uría
Getty/Goal

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are in talks over a sensational return to Atletico for Antoine Griezmann, sources have confirmed to Goal.

The two sides are discussiing a move that would see Griezmann depart Barcelona and sign for Atletico on loan with a mandatory purchase option.

Atletico have been exploring the move as they consider allowing Chelsea-linked Saul Niguez to depart the club.

Editors' Picks

More to follow...