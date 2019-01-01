Barcelona ace Dembele facing 10 weeks out with thigh injury

The France international winger will not play again during 2019, meaning he will miss the Clasico

forward Ousmane Dembele is set to miss up to 10 weeks with a thigh injury, the club have confirmed.

The international was forced off in the first half of Wednesday's 3-1 win over his former club .

Barca announced on Friday that Dembele has damaged the biceps femoris of his right thigh and is expected to be out of action until February.

"Test have confirmed that the first-team player Ousmane Dembele has a muscular lesion in the biceps femoris of the right thigh. The approximate recovery time is around 10 weeks," the club said via a statement on their official website.

Dembele is due to miss a difficult run of matches for the champions, who face , Real Mallorca, , and Deportivo before the mid-season break.

He will also sit out the Champions League visit to on December 10 and is highly unlikely to be unavailable for the revamped Supercopa de Espana, with Barca facing Atletico in the semi-final on January 8.

His career at Camp Nou has been dogged by injury problems from the outset. Before he had even played a full game for the club, in the summer of 2017, he was sidelined for three months with a hamstring injury, then later that same season, he was out for another spell with a torn muscle.

In total, he has missed 46 games for the Catalan side due to physical issues, while they have six more to play before the end of 2019.

This season, he has featured only nine times for the Blaugrana, including four times in the Champions League. His only goal was scored against in La Liga in October - a match in which he was later sent off, costing him a two-game ban.

The 22-year-old, who first made the breakthrough at in , has managed 74 outings for Barcelona in total, during which he has scored 19 goals. He arrived in the summer of 2017 as a replacement for Neymar and cost the club a reported £105 million ($136.5m) up-front fee from Dortmund.