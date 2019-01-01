Barbara Banda scores fifth goal of the season in EDF Logrono's loss

The Zambia international's lone effort was not enough to rescue Héctor Blanco's ladies from defeat against Atletico Madrid

Barbara Banda was on target in EDF Logrono 3-1 loss to leaders Atletico Madrid in Sunday's Liga Iberdrola encounter at the Estadio Nuevo Municipal Las Gaunas.

The 18-year-old was making her eighth league appearance for Hector Blanco's ladies and scored what turned out to be her side's consolation goal.

The hosts started on a poor note as Elena Linari opened the lead for the visitors in the 11th minute to the shock of their victory-hungry home fans.

Three minutes later, Angela Sosa set up Silvia Meseguer to double the lead for the dominating Jose Luis Sanchez's side before Jennifer Hermoso added the third in the 42nd minute.

However, Banda pulled one back for the home side on the brink of half time break to reduce the deficit but was not enough to save them from suffering their fourth successive defeat.

Banda and Equatorial Guinea's Dorine Chuigoue featured for the entire duration of the game, while compatriot Jade Boho replaced Cote d'Ivoire's Ida Guehai in the 57th minute.

The defeat leaves Logrono a point off the bottom of the league standing with 13 points from 17 games, while the Zambian sensation has now scored five goals in eighth league matches.

Struggling Logrono will be seeking to bounce back from their five-match winless run when they visit Valencia after the international break on Sunday, January 27.