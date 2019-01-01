Barbara Banda assists, Jade Boho nets winner as Logrono defeat Sevilla

The Zambian and Equato-guinean combined once again to inspire their side to another triumph, this time against Toni Payne's team

Jade Boho scored the lone goal through an assist from Barbara Banda for Logrono as they left it late to subdue 1-0 in a Spanish Primera Iberdrola encounter on Sunday.​

The combination of the Zambia and Equatorial Guinea internationals have contributed massively this season in the form of Gerardo Leon's ladies, who narrowly escaped relegation last term.

Three weeks ago, the African forwards shone brightly as Banda scored her first Primera Iberdrola hat-trick, while Jade Boho got an assist in their 5-1 trashing of Osinachi Ohale's CD Tacon.

This weekend at Estadio Nuevo Municipal Las Gaunas, Logrono and Sevilla were looking destined to share the spoils but Banda set up Boho to fire home the matchwinner two minutes from time.

Boho, who has now scored four goals this season, played from start to finish along with 's Grace Asantewaa, while Equato-Guinean Chuigiue Dorine was in action for 58 minutes.

Banda, who came on in the second half for Nenem to play the last 44 minutes, has offered three assists and scored three goals this season, while Cote d'Ivoire's Ida Guehai was unused by Logrono.

The win takes Logrono to fourth on the Spanish women's log with 10 points from five games and they will visit leaders for a top of the table clash on Sunday.

On the other hand, United States international Toni Payne, who recently completed her international switch to only played for nine minutes for Sevilla after replacing Jenni Morilla.

Payne's Sevilla are 12th with just three points from five matches and they will host bottom-placed on Saturday.