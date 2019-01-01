'Bang up for another derby' - Rashford excited as Man Utd draw Man City in Carabao Cup semi finals

The Red Devils striker is delighted to be meeting the defending champions and United's local rivals in the last four

Marcus Rashford says he is 'bang up for another derby' after were paired with rivals in the semi-finals.

Both clubs knocked out lower-league opposition on Wednesday to set up a two-legged meeting in the last four, with the matches set to be played in the weeks commencing January 6 and 27.

Rashford starred in a comfortable 3-0 victory over Colchester United at Old Trafford, extending his fine run of form by scoring his 14th club goal of the season.

The striker was also on target when United recorded a shock 2-1 win against Premier League champions City at the Etihad Stadium earlier this month.

Rashford has a strong record in the derby having also hit the winner in the fixture during his breakthrough campaign at United in 2015.

The 22-year-old is looking forward to the next chapter of one of football's historic rivalries.

"Made to work for it but job done tonight getting into semis," Rashford wrote on Twitter after United's defeat of Colchester midweek.

"Bang up for another derby too. Best games to play. Best games to win."

United's last Carabao Cup title was in the 2016-17 season when they beat in the final.

City have won the tournament in three of the past four years, including each of the past two seasons.

Pep Guardiola's side ended up with a comfortable 3-1 win against League One side Oxford City but were forced to battle in the second half after their opponents forced an equaliser.

Joao Cancelo opened the scoring after 22 minutes and City managed to lead at half-time but straight after the restart, Oxford drew level through Matthew Taylor.

But star winger Raheem Sterling stepped up in the second period, with goals on 50 and 70 minutes to send City through to the last four.

The other Carabao Cup semi-final will be between and after the Foxes knocked out on penalties.

On Tuesday, Aston Villa swatted aside a weakened team 5-0, with Jurgen Klopp's senior players currently at the Club World Cup in .