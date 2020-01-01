Bamford joins Ghana legend Tony Yeboah on coveted Leeds United list

The Englishman joins the former Black Stars striker and Australia’s Mark Viduka on the Whites’ top scorer's chart

Patrick Bamford has moved behind former striker Anthony Yeboah on 's list of players to have recorded 10 Premier League goals in the fewest appearances after scoring to ensure a 1-0 win over on Sunday.

The Englishman's fifth-minute strike at Elland Road has sent the Whites to 11th on the league table, six places above their matchday opponents.

The winning goal came in the fifth minute when the forward converted from the penalty spot, in Bamford's 15th league appearance of the season.

“I think that we defended brilliantly. We haven’t had to come up against too many teams like that, where they’ve tested our physical resolve with a different style of play,” Bamford said after the game, as reported by his club’s official website,

“I’ve been practising penalties all the time in training, it’s always been me and Klichy [Mateusz Andrzej Klich]. I took them last year until I missed, then it was Klichy until he missed, even though he scored.

“So I thought it was still his job, but he said ‘No, Pat it is yours today’, so I said thanks! I think it is a good achievement [to get to 10 goals], I am really happy. I won’t stop now, there’s a lot of hard work to be done but it keeps me in touch with the top scorers.”

Former striker Mark Viduka holds Leeds' record as the player who have scored 10 league goals in the fewest number of matches (nine), ahead of Yeboah, who achieved the feat in 14 outings.

Yeboah played for the Whites between 1995 and 1997, scoring 32 goals in 66 total appearances.

The striker is famously remembered for his knack for great goals during his time at Elland Road, his strikes against and Wimbledon during the 1995–96 season regularly featuring among the finest Premier League goals of all-time.

He joined the English side after a prolific five-year stint with German outfit where he netted 68 times in 123 outings.

Yeboah, who played for , Kumasi Cornerstones and Okwahu United before travelling abroad, was also once on the books of FC Saarbrucken and Hamburg in as well as Al-Ittihad in .

The 54-year-old scored 29 goals in about 59 outings for Ghana at international level.