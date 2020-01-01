Balogun set for second game of the season in Brighton and Hove Albion's FA Cup outing

The Nigeria defender has recovered from a sickness and is ready to make his second appearance of the season in Saturday's Cup fixture

and Hove Albion manager Graham Potter has confirmed Leon Balogun's availability for their clash against Championship club .

The 31-year-old has found playing time difficult at the Amex Stadium this season, playing just one game so far across all competitions this term.

Balogun's only appearance came in a League Cup fixture against Bristol Rovers in August and he is yet to feature in a Premier League game this season.

Ahead of Brighton's FA Cup game on Saturday, Graham declared the Super Eagles centre-back fit for action after battling an illness that kept him out of action during the busy festive period.

"We’re looking at six weeks out for Dan. He’s had surgery, which went well. Now it’s a case of him recovering,” Potter said in a press conference.

"Leon Balogun is fit and comes into contention. He was sick over Christmas which is why he wasn’t involved but he has been training."

Balogun joined Brighton and Hove Albion from side 05 in June 2018 and he has played 11 games so far across two seasons.